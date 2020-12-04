UP: Taxi driver shot dead by unidentified people in Shahjahanpur

A 33-year-old taxi driver was allegedly shot dead by some unidentified people here, police said on Friday

Sanjay alias Kallu was found dead inside his taxi on a stretch of road in Awas Vikas colony area on Thursday night by the police, Superintendent of Police (city), Sanjay Kumar said

The victim's wife told police that he had left the house after someone called him on his mobile, police said, adding that the matter was being probed and no arrests had been made yet.