French Finance Minister says will get COVID-19 vaccine when possible

French Finance Minister says will get COVID-19 vaccine when possibleReuters | Paris | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:43 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he would get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as he could, despite a vocal anti-vaccination movement in France.
"As soon as it will be possible, I will get vaccinated. I think all members of cabinet will do so, but let me remind you we are not a priority target group", Le Maire, who caught the virus earlier in the year, told BFM TV.
Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that France would ensure free COVID-19 vaccinations for all in its social security system and has earmarked some 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) of next year's social security budget to cover the cost.
