Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests break out in captured Ethiopian city, says Tigrayan leader

TPLF No. 1 Debretsion Gebremichael, the most wanted man in Ethiopia, told Reuters in a text message on Friday that there were popular protests in Mekelle, which is home to 500,000 people, due to looting by Eritrean soldiers. "Eritrean soldiers are everywhere," he said, repeating an accusation that President Isaias Afwerki has sent soldiers over the border to back Abiy against their mutual foe.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:09 IST
Protests break out in captured Ethiopian city, says Tigrayan leader
Representative Image Image Credit: UNHCR

The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigrayan forces said on Friday that protests were breaking out in the regional capital which fell to federal troops days ago in their month-long war. However, state TV showed images of people shopping and sitting on stools in Mekelle, while the new government-appointed chief executive of Tigray said peace was returning to the area.

Fighting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal army and forces loyal to the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), has raged since Nov. 4. With communications largely down and access for media restricted, claims from all sides have been impossible to verify. But thousands of people are believed to have died while more than 45,000 refugees have crossed to neighboring Sudan.

TPLF leaders, who have enjoyed strong popular support for years in Tigray, appear to have fled to surrounding mountains and begun a guerrilla-style resistance. TPLF No. 1 Debretsion Gebremichael, the most wanted man in Ethiopia, told Reuters in a text message on Friday that there were popular protests in Mekelle, which is home to 500,000 people, due to looting by Eritrean soldiers.

"Eritrean soldiers are everywhere," he said, repeating an accusation that President Isaias Afwerki has sent soldiers over the border to back Abiy against their mutual foe. Both Ethiopia and Eritrea have denied that.

"Our people in town are protesting their looting. We do have captives but we'll gather more visual evidence," added Debretsion, a 57-year-old former guerrilla radio operator who was once in a coalition government with Abiy. He gave no evidence of looting or the presence of Eritreans.

Abiy's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum said she would not comment on unverifiable text messages. Previously, she has called them the "delusions of a criminal clique". 'PROTRACTED CIVIL WAR'?

The United Nations and aid agencies are extremely worried about the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, where hundreds of thousands of people relied on food aid even before the war. Charitable organizations say food, fuel, medicines, and even body bags are running low. Convoys are on standby.

Mulu Nega, appointed by Abiy as chief executive of a new Provisional Administration of Tigray, said the government was channeling help to parts of west Tigray including the towns of Humera, Dansha, and Mai Kadra. "Our priority in the region now is to restore peace, stability, and order," the 52-year-old former academic told state-run EBC.

Abiy took office two years ago after nearly three decades of TPLF-led government following the overthrow of Marxist dictator Mengistu Haile Mariam in 1991. He began opening up a closed economy and repressive political system, won a Nobel Peace Prize for a peace pact with Eritrea, and took action over past rights abuses and corruption.

But the particular targeting of Tigrayan officials irked the TPLF and Abiy's initially glowing international reputation has come under scrutiny with the jailing of opposition figures and now his offensive against the northern region. The TPLF accuses their ex-military comrade and political partner of trying to increase his personal power over Ethiopia's 10 regions. Abiy denies that calling them criminals who mutinied against federal authority, attacked a military base, and were unfairly over-represented in government for a group that only accounts for 6% of the population.

At a U.S. Congressional online hearing on Ethiopia late on Thursday, politicians expressed anxiety about instability both for an important U.S. ally and the wider east Africa region. "There is a concern ... that the fall of the capital does not necessarily mark the end of the armed conflict," said Republican legislator Chris Smith. "We're very worried, all of us, about a protracted civil war."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt tells healthcare facilities to submit HCWs data for COVID vaccination

The Delhi government has begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination. For uploading data, a link has been provided on the website of the Delhi Stat...

ED summons Kerala CM's private secretary in gold smuggling case

Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday once again issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans additional private secretary CM Raveendran to appear before it in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Raveendran was aske...

'Disturbing reports' from Eritrean refugee camps in Tigray - UN

The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday it continued to receive disturbing reports about Eritrean refugee camps in Ethiopias Tigray region which remain inaccessibleWe hope that the recent agreement will allow a full and unhindered ...

DRI seizes heroin worth Rs 3 crore from consignment of hair

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized heroin worth Rs 3 crore from a consignment, declared as artificial hair, that arrived at Navi Mumbai from Tanzania, an official said on Friday. Based on specific information about the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020