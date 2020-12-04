'Depressed' man jumps to death from building in Kolkata

A 63-year-old man, who had lost his job during the COVID-19 crisis, died on Friday after he allegedly jumped from the terrace of a four-storey building in the southern part of the city, police said. Soumitra Sen was in mental stress and jumped off the terrace of the residential building at Golf Club Road at around 4 am, they said.

Locals spotted him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead, a police officer said. "The senior citizen was staying on the third floor of the building. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was in mental stress after losing work during the lockdown," the officer said.

An investigation has been initiated, he added..