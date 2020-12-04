Maha: Two held for torturing tribal man in Palghar

Two persons were arrested for allegedly torturing a tribal labourer and forcing him to work for them in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. The police on Thursday nabbed Ramesh Pandurang Tare and his son Vishal from Satpati for holding captive and torturing Shailesh Rohankar (32) of Rampada, the station house officer of Satpati police station said.

Offences under relevant sections of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 and the IPC have been registered against the duo, the official said. According to the police, the victim was working as a fisherman for the accused since August and had undertaken at least five to six fishing trips with him.

Once the victim's wife fell ill, he could not undertake any trips. The accused, however, abducted the victim on November 30, beat him up, forced him to work and held him captive, the police said. The victim somehow managed to contact his relative, who alerted the police, the official said.