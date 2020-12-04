Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Top stories from western region

.BOM1 MH-KONKAN RAILWAY-MARATHI Use Marathi in signages, ads Maha govt to Konkan Railway Mumbai The Maharashtra government has asked the Konkan Railway to follow the three-language formula and use Marathi along with Hindi and English on the signages, advertisements and in its press releases.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:11 IST
Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM4 MH-COURT-ELGAR-SWAMY Stan Swamy given straw, sipper by jail authorities: His lawyer Mumbai: The advocate of activist Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Friday told a special court here that Swamy has been given a straw and sipper by the Taloja jail authorities. .

BOM1 MH-KONKAN RAILWAY-MARATHI Use Marathi in signages, ads: Maha govt to Konkan Railway Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has asked the Konkan Railway to follow the three-language formula and use Marathi along with Hindi and English on the signages, advertisements and in its press releases. . BOM2 MH-TEACHER Teaching is all about giving: Maha teacher on global award win Pune: Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary teacher from Maharashtra's Solapur, who won the USD 1-million Global Teacher Prize 2020, said teaching was all about giving, and added that he would like to work for students "across the borders" as he believed that the world was his classroom. .

BOM3 MH-FARMERS-SENA Punjab farmers have brought Modi govt to its knees: Shiv Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday said that the farmers from Punjab have brought the Modi government to its knees through their protest against the new farm laws and the world has taken note of the unity shown by them. . LGB1 MH-COURT-MALEGAON-TRIAL Malegaon blast case: Trial resumes post coronavirus disruption Mumbai: The trial in the Malegaon blast case resumed on Friday with defence lawyers cross-examining the panch witness who had conducted the spot panchnama and identified two motorcycles and five bicycles recovered from there..

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. job gains miss expectations in November; unemployment rate falls to 6.7%

The U.S. economy added the fewest workers in six months in November, hindered by a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases that, together with a lack of more government relief money, threatens to reverse the recovery from the pandemic recession. N...

Was Chahal a "like-for-like" concussion substitute for Jadeja, questions Henriques

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Friday questioned whether Yuzvendra Chahal can be called a like for like concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja after the leg-spinner spun his web to take India to aa 11-run victory in the first ...

Hike in contactless transaction limit to further digital drive: Industry

The RBI allowing a higher contactless transaction limit of Rs 5,000 against Rs 2,000 currently will drive digital payments further in the country and shows the central banks commitment to promote a less-cash economy, industry players said o...

Sneha wins 7th leg of Hero WPGT, Amandeep is top pro finisher

Amateur Sneha Singh took the spotlight with a wire-to-wire win in the seventh leg on Friday, as the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour staged its first event after nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Noida Golf Course here. Hyderabad t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020