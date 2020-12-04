Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM4 MH-COURT-ELGAR-SWAMY Stan Swamy given straw, sipper by jail authorities: His lawyer Mumbai: The advocate of activist Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Friday told a special court here that Swamy has been given a straw and sipper by the Taloja jail authorities. .

BOM1 MH-KONKAN RAILWAY-MARATHI Use Marathi in signages, ads: Maha govt to Konkan Railway Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has asked the Konkan Railway to follow the three-language formula and use Marathi along with Hindi and English on the signages, advertisements and in its press releases. . BOM2 MH-TEACHER Teaching is all about giving: Maha teacher on global award win Pune: Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary teacher from Maharashtra's Solapur, who won the USD 1-million Global Teacher Prize 2020, said teaching was all about giving, and added that he would like to work for students "across the borders" as he believed that the world was his classroom. .

BOM3 MH-FARMERS-SENA Punjab farmers have brought Modi govt to its knees: Shiv Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday said that the farmers from Punjab have brought the Modi government to its knees through their protest against the new farm laws and the world has taken note of the unity shown by them. . LGB1 MH-COURT-MALEGAON-TRIAL Malegaon blast case: Trial resumes post coronavirus disruption Mumbai: The trial in the Malegaon blast case resumed on Friday with defence lawyers cross-examining the panch witness who had conducted the spot panchnama and identified two motorcycles and five bicycles recovered from there..