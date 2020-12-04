SCOREBOARD, First T20: IND vs AUS

SCOREBOARD, First T20: IND vs AUSPTI | Canberra | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:48 IST
Australia: D Arcy Short c Hardik Pandya b T Natarajan 34 Aaron Finch c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 35 Steven Smith c Samson b Chahal 12 Glenn Maxwell lbw b T Natarajan 2 Moises Henriques lbw b D Chahar 30 Matthew Wade c Kohli b Chahal 7 Sean Abbott not out 12 Mitchell Starc b T Natarajan 1 Mitchell Swepson not out 12 Extras: (LB-4, W-1) 5 Total: ( seven wicket in 20 Overs) 150 Fall of Wickets: 1-56, 2-72, 3-75, 4-113, 5-122, 6-126, 7-127
Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-29-1,Washington Sundar 4-0-16-0, Mohammed Shami 4-0-46-0, T Natarajan 4-0-30-3, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-25-3.