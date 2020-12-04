CM Sawant hopeful of quick resumption of Goa's mining sector

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said he met Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi along with representatives of firms engaged in the sector in the state and claimed the stalled industry could resume in six months if there were no legal hurdles. The mining industry in Goa came to a standstill in March, 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of fresh ore.

"There is regular coordination between Goa's Mines and Geology department and the Union mines ministry. If there are no more legal hurdles, then the mining industry in Goa can resume in six months," Sawant said. "I am confident it will restart during the current mining season," he added.