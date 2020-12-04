Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) Closing bullion rates on Friday

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
The estimated reproduction R number has dipped to between 0.8 and 1.0, down from 0.9-1.0 a week ago, government scientists said on Friday, adding that the pandemic was estimated to be shrinking quicker than before too. An R number between 0...
In a bid to give a push to digital payments, the Reserve Bank on Friday announced a slew of measures including enhancing the limit for contactless card transactions to Rs 5,000 and making RTGS transaction facility available round the clock ...
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday asserted that the state government is committed to restart mining to bring relief to people. Minning in Goa is halted since March 2018 after the Supreme Court cancelled Goas mining renewals.The Goa...
The U.S. economy added the fewest workers in six months in November, hindered by a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases that, together with a lack of more government relief money, threatens to reverse the recovery from the pandemic recession. N...