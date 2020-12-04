Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait, Qatar flag movement on resolving Gulf row

Kuwait's foreign minister said on Friday that progress had been made towards ending a Gulf row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar for over three years while his Qatari counterpart voiced optimism a resolution could be reached. The United States and Kuwait have worked to end the dispute after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017.

Reuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:06 IST
Kuwait, Qatar flag movement on resolving Gulf row
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kuwait's foreign minister said on Friday that progress had been made towards ending a Gulf row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar for over three years while his Qatari counterpart voiced optimism a resolution could be reached.

The United States and Kuwait have worked to end the dispute after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017. Washington says it wants a united Gulf front against Iran. "Fruitful discussion have taken place recently in which all sides expressed their keenness for Gulf and Arab unity and stability, and to reach a final agreement that realises lasting solidarity," Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah said in a statement read out on Kuwait TV.

He also lauded recent efforts by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who held talks in Doha on Wednesday following a visit to Saudi Arabia. A Gulf source familiar with the matter told Reuters it was significant that all parties had agreed to move forward with discussions.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in a Twitter post welcomed the Kuwaiti statement as "an imperative step" towards resolving the rift. He had said earlier on Friday that there has been movement but that he could not predict whether a breakthrough was imminent or would fully resolve the matter.

"We are hopeful that things will move in the right direction right now. We cannot predict whether it will be imminent or resolve the issue in one day", he told the "Mediterranean Dialogues" online conference, speaking by videolink. The other four nations accuse Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar, which hosts the region's largest U.S. military base, denies the charges and says the boycott aims to undermine its sovereignty.

Washington has been pushing the countries to reopen Gulf airspace for Qatari aircraft as a first step to ending the crisis, diplomats and sources have said. Asked if a resolution would be bilateral or include all the Gulf states, the Qatari minister said it should be "holistic" and based on mutual respect.

"No country is in a position to impose any demands on another country, whether from Qatar or from the quartet... Each country should decide its foreign policy," he added. The four countries had set out 13 demands for Qatar, from closing Al Jazeera television and shuttering a Turkish base to cutting links to the Muslim Brotherhood and downgrading ties with Iran, which shares a giant gas field with Qatar.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,391 new COVID-19 cases in TN; 15 fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,87,554 while 15 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,762. As many as 1,426 people were discharged from healthcare facilities after getting cure...

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,86...

RBI's external trade facilitation measures to encourage exports: FIEO

External trade facilitation measures announced by the RBI will provide a big support to exports, industry body FIEO said on Friday. Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf said removal of monetary ceil...

Maha gets 10 new conservation reserves, one sanctuary

The state Wildlife Board on Friday accepted suggestions to declare eight areas in western Maharashtra and two in Vidarbha as conservation reserves and upgrade Kanhalgaon in Chandrapur to the level of a sanctuary, a decision state environmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020