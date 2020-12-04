These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL119 DL-FARMERS-LD BANDH Protesting farmers call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8, say will intensify agitation if demands not met New Delhi: Hardening their position ahead of the fifth round of talks with the government, agitating farmers on Friday announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and threatened to occupy toll plazas on that day. DEL112 LDALL ALLPARTY COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in some weeks, vaccination to begin after scientists' nod: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in a few weeks as he noted that experts believe the wait for it will not be long, and asserted that the vaccination drive in India will begin as soon as scientists give the nod.

DEL117 FARMERS-LD CANADA-SUMMON India summons Canadian envoy over Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protest; Says could have "seriously damaging" impact on ties New Delhi: India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel, and told him that the comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the farmers' protest constituted an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a "seriously damaging" impact on the bilateral ties. DEL35 BIZ-ZYDUS CADILLA COVID-19: Zydus Cadila gets DGCI nod for phase 3 clinical trials with biological therapy New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to start phase 3 clinical trials with its biological therapy PegiHep in COVID-19 patients.

DEL120 JK-LD SHOT Militants attack DDC poll candidate in J-K Srinagar: In the first attack on a District Development Council (DDC) election contestant in Jammu and Kashmir, militants shot at and injured an Apni Party candidate in Anantnag district on Friday, police said. DEL75 JK-DDC POLLING LD PERCENTAGE J&K: Over 43 per cent polling till 1 pm in 3rd phase of DDC elections Jammu: Over 43 per cent polling was recorded till 1 pm in the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, with Poonch district recording the highest voting percentage at 83.07 and Pulwama the lowest at 9.31, officials said. DEL102 CSE-HONEY-FSSAI CSE provides FSSAI details of investigation into honey adulteration business New Delhi: Environment watchdog CSE on Friday said it shared with FSSAI the details of its investigation into the "well-organised" honey adulteration business.

DEL59 UP-WEDDING-POLICE Lucknow police stops interfaith wedding Lucknow: Days after the Uttar Pradesh government promulgated a stringent anti-conversion law, the police here stopped an interfaith wedding, saying the couple did not complete legal formalities. MDS12 TL-GHMC-3RD LD TREND TRS all set to retain control of city civic body, impressive show by BJP Hyderabad: The ruling TRS looked all set to retain control of the city civic body, winning 41 of the 150 seats so far, while BJP's high profile campaign appeared to have paid off, with the party winning 22.

DEL22 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload surges to 95.71 lakh; recoveries cross 90 lakh New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95.71 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 90 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.20 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. LEGAL LGD19 SC-2NDLD RAJOANA SC asks Centre about delay in sending proposal to President to commute Rajoana's death sentence New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday questioned the Centre over delay in sending proposal to the President for commuting the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

BUSINESS DEL65 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI holds interest rates; projects GDP growth returning to positive territory in current quarter Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday left interest rates unchanged for the third straight time amid persistently high inflation and said the economy was recuperating fast and would return to positive growth in the current quarter itself. FOREIGN FGN18 US-VISA-DISCRIMINATION 'Bill ending per-country cap for employment-based visas ends discrimination in legal immigration' Washington: The bill passed by the US Senate to eliminate the per-country numerical limitation for employment-based immigrant visas, a legislation that will hugely benefit Indian professionals in America, ends a major "nationality discrimination" in legal immigration, according to a top Senator. By Lalit K Jha FGN23 US-INDIA-DEFENCE-LD SALE US approves sale of USD 90 mn worth of military equipment and services to India Washington: The US has approved the sale of USD 90 million worth of military hardware and services to India in support of its fleet of C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft.

SPORTS SPF24 SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND 'Concussion Sub' Chahal trumps Australia, India win first T20 by 11 runs Canberra: Yuzvendra Chahal turned out to be the perfect concussion substitute after an injured Ravindra Jadeja did his part with the bat as the duo played their roles to perfection in India's impressive 11-run victory over Australia in the first T20 International here on Friday..