Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt fully committed to principle of reform, perform and transform: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that his government is fully committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:16 IST
Govt fully committed to principle of reform, perform and transform: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that his government is fully committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform. Delivering a keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit via video conference, the Prime Minister said: "Our government is fully committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform. No sector is left out from reforms."

He said that India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works, adding that "things we thought could never happen are being delivered at a great speed." "There was a time when a gathering like this would have included alumni from 5-6 IITs, but the number today stands at 2 dozen. At the same time, we have ensured that the brand of IITs has only become stronger. We're committed to strengthen science and tech education in India," he said.

"We have been working with various countries in SE Asia and Europe in this area. Our aim is to ensure that our youngsters get an international platform to showcase their skills and learn from best practices globally," the Prime Minister added. Commenting on India's fight against COVID-19, the Prime Minister said: "Our actions today will shape our planet tomorrow. The post-COVID world order will be about re-learning, re-thinking, re-innovating and re-inventing in every field. Along with this, a series of economic reforms is what will re-energise our planet."

"In the testing times of COVID-19, India has got record investment, much of it in the tech sector. Clearly, the world sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner. The collective force of the pan-IIT movement can aid momentum to our dream of becoming an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said. The Prime Minister urged everyone to share their ideas and inputs on how the Centre can mark 75 years of freedom. "You could share your views via http://mygov.in or directly with me on the Narendra Modi App," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Governor condoles death of Lakshadweep Administrator

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday condoled the demise ofAdministrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma. The Governor said Sharmas contributiontowards national security would be long remembered.Sharma,...

WHO's Tedros says concerned about perception pandemic is over

Recent progress on COVID-19 vaccines is positive but the World Health Organization is concerned this has led to a growing perception that the pandemic has come to an end, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.Progre...

WHO's Ryan says vaccines will not eliminate COVID on their own

Vaccines are a major part of the battle against COVID-19 but will not on their own end the pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHOs top emergency expert, said on Friday.We are ... seeing data emerge that protection may not be lifelong and therefore re...

Maha man drowns while clicking selfie on bridge over lake

A 24-year-old man drowned while taking a selfie on a bridge over a lake in Shivapur village in Nagpurs Umred area, police said. The incident happened on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Chandrapur resident Pravin Meshram, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020