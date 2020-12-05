Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit deal not possible yet so PM Johnson to speak to EU chief

"After one week of intense negotiations in London, together with David Frost, we agreed today that the conditions for an agreement are not met, due to significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries," the EU's top negotiator, Michel Barnier, said. Johnson and von der Leyen would speak on Saturday, he added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-12-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 00:57 IST
Brexit deal not possible yet so PM Johnson to speak to EU chief

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will discuss the state of Brexit talks on Saturday afternoon, after negotiators said they had been unable to reach an agreement. "After one week of intense negotiations in London, together with David Frost, we agreed today that the conditions for an agreement are not met, due to significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries," the EU's top negotiator, Michel Barnier, said.

Johnson and von der Leyen would speak on Saturday, he added. David Frost, Britain's top negotiator, made a similar statement on social media.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to revive Medicaid work requirements

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to revive pilot programs adopted by the states of Arkansas and New Hampshire that allow work requirements to be imposed on people who receive he...

HC seeks report on shifting of Lalu to hosp director's bungalow from ward and back

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday sought a report from the state government on who ordered the transfer of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad to the directors bungalow of a Ranchi hospital from its paying ward in August and shifting him back...

UK, EU fail to reach deal, trade talks paused

Britain and the European Union failed on Friday to secure a trade agreement, saying talks would be paused so negotiators could talk to politicians to get better guidance on where to go next. With less than four weeks left until Britain leav...

Suriname to assist hundreds of Cuban migrants stranded at border

Surinames government will provide humanitarian assistance to a group of some 490 Cuban migrants stranded at the South American countrys western border with Guyana, officials said this week. The incident comes as U.S. President-elect Joe Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020