Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 held for attacking chief of Shri Ram Bhakt Sena in Punjab

Police have arrested eight persons for attacking the chief of Shri Ram Bhakt Sena, Dharminder Mishra in Raj Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel on 2nd December.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 05-12-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:06 IST
8 held for attacking chief of Shri Ram Bhakt Sena in Punjab
Commissionerate Police arrested eight persons for attack on Shri Ram Bhakt Sena chief (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested eight persons for attacking the chief of Shri Ram Bhakt Sena, Dharminder Mishra in Raj Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel on 2nd December. The accused have been identified as Karan Kumar (21) of Bank Colony, Mehakpreet Singh (18) of Kabir Vihar, Gurpreet Singh Guri (21) of Mithu Basti, Sarbjeet Singh (20), Harjinder Singh (19) of Basti Bawa Khel, Amritpal Singh (23) of New Raj Nagar and Bhupinder Singh (19), Barjinder Singh (22) of Raj Nagar. The police have also seized sharp-edged weapons, three bikes, and others, according to District Public Relations Officer, Jalandhar.

One of the key accused, property dealer Gurpreet Singh Ghumman is absconding. Divulging the details, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the victim Dharminder Mishra had his office near the colony developed by prime accused property dealer Gurpreet Singh Ghumman.

He said that a month ago, Ghumman along with Karan Kumar who works in his office had indulged in an argument with the victim and workers of his outfit following which the former decided to teach him a lesson and hatched the conspiracy with others. Commissioner of Police said that on Wednesday at 7 pm, the accused attacked Mishra with sharp-edged weapons and baseball bats and managed to flee away after leaving the victim seriously injured.

He said CIA-1 staff was put on the task to nab the accused and the team headed by Harwinder Singh scanned the CCTV cameras, carried out a technical investigation and human sources, and succeeded in cracking the case by arresting eight of the accused from their residences. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a case under sections 323, 324, 427, 326, 148, 149, and 120-B of IPC has been registered against the accused in Basti Bawa Khel Police Station and all eight of the accused would be produced in the local courts.

He said that prime accused property dealer Gurpreet Singh Ghumman would also be arrested soon. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia

The Pentagon has said it is pulling most US troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trumps orders, continuing a post-election push by Trump to shrink US involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad. Without providing details, the Penta...

Contribution of life in soil ‘remains largely underestimated’, says UN agriculture agency

Ahead of World Soil Day, marked on 5 December, FAO launched its first ever report on The State of Knowledge of Soil Biodiversity. The report examines the potential of soil organisms in ensuring sustainable agri-food systems and mitigating...

We 'miscalculated' MVA's combined power in MLC polls, says Fadnavis

After the BJP won only one seat in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday admitted that his party had miscalculated the combined power of the three parties -- Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalis...

JJP seeks withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers

A delegation of the Jannayak Janta Party JJP leaders met state Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday and sought withdrawal of cases registered against farmers participating in the Dilli Chalo protest march against the Centres farm laws. Speaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020