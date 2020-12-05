ED moves court seeking to declare Iqbal Mirchi's family as fugitive economic offenders
Enforcement Directorate has filed an application before the Special PMLA Court in the Iqbal Mirchi case with a prayer to declare Junaid Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon and Hajra Memon as fugitive economic offenders.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:08 IST
Enforcement Directorate has filed an application before the Special PMLA Court in the Iqbal Mirchi case with a prayer to declare Junaid Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon and Hajra Memon as fugitive economic offenders. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed an application under section 4 read with Section 12 of Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) before the Special PMLA Court in Iqbal Mirchi case with a prayer to declare Junaid Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon (both sons of Iqbal Mirchi) and Hajra Memon (wife of Iqbal Mirchi) as fugitive economic offenders.
In the said application prayer has been made to order for confiscation of their assets as envisaged under FEOA. In the first phase, prayer has been made for the confiscation of 15 Indian Properties including the 3rd and 4th Floor of Ceejay House and having a market value of 96 Crore ( approx) and six bank accounts having a balance of Rs 1.9 crore. Prayer has also been made for allowing ED to file supplementary applications under FEOA. In this case, ED has provisionally attached assets to the tune of Rs 798 crore (approx) in India and abroad under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
On the basis of the Prosecution Complaint filed by ED before the Special PMLA Court, Open-Ended Non-Bailable Warrants have been issued against Asif Memon, Junaid Memon and Hajra Memon. Till now, the above named 3 accused have been evading their presence before the Special Court and the NBWs remain unexecuted. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iqbal Mirchi
- Mirchi
- Indian
- Junaid Memon
- Asif Memon
- Iqbal
- Iqbal Mirchi's
- Hajra Memon
ALSO READ
SITIS Connected Safety-Bus platform to accumulate real-time traffic & driver related insights on Indian Roads
Trump gains ground among Indian-Americans, Asian Pacific Americans: campaign officials
Former Indian bowler Sudeep Tyagi arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of LPL
Douglas Stuart’s 'Shuggie Bain' wins 2020 Booker Prize, Indian-origin author Avni Doshi misses out
Six years on, mystery over death of Indian-Fijian nurse continues