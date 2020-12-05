Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED moves court seeking to declare Iqbal Mirchi's family as fugitive economic offenders

Enforcement Directorate has filed an application before the Special PMLA Court in the Iqbal Mirchi case with a prayer to declare Junaid Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon and Hajra Memon as fugitive economic offenders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:08 IST
ED moves court seeking to declare Iqbal Mirchi's family as fugitive economic offenders
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Enforcement Directorate has filed an application before the Special PMLA Court in the Iqbal Mirchi case with a prayer to declare Junaid Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon and Hajra Memon as fugitive economic offenders. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed an application under section 4 read with Section 12 of Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) before the Special PMLA Court in Iqbal Mirchi case with a prayer to declare Junaid Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon (both sons of Iqbal Mirchi) and Hajra Memon (wife of Iqbal Mirchi) as fugitive economic offenders.

In the said application prayer has been made to order for confiscation of their assets as envisaged under FEOA. In the first phase, prayer has been made for the confiscation of 15 Indian Properties including the 3rd and 4th Floor of Ceejay House and having a market value of 96 Crore ( approx) and six bank accounts having a balance of Rs 1.9 crore. Prayer has also been made for allowing ED to file supplementary applications under FEOA. In this case, ED has provisionally attached assets to the tune of Rs 798 crore (approx) in India and abroad under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

On the basis of the Prosecution Complaint filed by ED before the Special PMLA Court, Open-Ended Non-Bailable Warrants have been issued against Asif Memon, Junaid Memon and Hajra Memon. Till now, the above named 3 accused have been evading their presence before the Special Court and the NBWs remain unexecuted. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia

The Pentagon has said it is pulling most US troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trumps orders, continuing a post-election push by Trump to shrink US involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad. Without providing details, the Penta...

Contribution of life in soil ‘remains largely underestimated’, says UN agriculture agency

Ahead of World Soil Day, marked on 5 December, FAO launched its first ever report on The State of Knowledge of Soil Biodiversity. The report examines the potential of soil organisms in ensuring sustainable agri-food systems and mitigating...

We 'miscalculated' MVA's combined power in MLC polls, says Fadnavis

After the BJP won only one seat in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday admitted that his party had miscalculated the combined power of the three parties -- Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalis...

JJP seeks withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers

A delegation of the Jannayak Janta Party JJP leaders met state Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday and sought withdrawal of cases registered against farmers participating in the Dilli Chalo protest march against the Centres farm laws. Speaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020