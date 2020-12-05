Criminal held following encounter with police in Gautam Buddh Nagar
A criminal was arrested following an encounter with police in the Dadri area, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday.ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-12-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:11 IST
A criminal was arrested following an encounter with police in the Dadri area, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday.
"Criminals fired at the Police party. One of them was injured in retaliatory firing by police, two others managed to escape," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP, Greater Noida.
Arms and ammunition have also been recovered, police informed. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greater Noida
- Nagar
- Rajesh Kumar Singh