Police arrest 12 persons involved in cybercrime

Police arrested 12 persons for their alleged involvement in cybercrime from Jharkhand's Deoghar district, an officer said. Superintendent of Police, Deoghar, Ashwini Kumar Sinha said acting on a tip-off a police team raided Gobarshala village under Sarath police station on Friday and arrested 12 persons.

The police team seized 12 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards and two motorcycles, he said. The SP said the arrested persons used to call people pretending to be bank officials and used to collect bank account details, debit card details including the pin number for updating know your customer (KYC).

They would then withdraw money from bank accounts of the people, he said.