Oman to enact labour, taxation and subsidy reforms, says minister

Oman plans to amend labor laws, introduce new taxation and end some "long-standing" subsidies while ensuring that low-income families are protected, the Gulf Arab state's foreign minister said on Saturday.

Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi told the ISS Manama Dialogue summit in Bahrain that significant changes to labor policy would include abolishing a requirement that expatriate workers need permission to transfer to a new employer, which is known as the no-objection certificate system.