Drug peddler arrested in Kolkata, heroin worth over Rs 20 cr seized
One person was arrested with heroin worth over Rs 20 crore from the citys Esplanade area, police said on Saturday. The person was later identified as a Malda-based drug peddler, they said.Acting on a tip-off, sleuths from the narcotics department of Kolkata Polices Special Task Force STF held the accused on Friday evening and seized heroin weighing 3.75 kg from his possession, a senior police officer said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:07 IST
Acting on a tip-off, sleuths from the narcotics department of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) held the accused on Friday evening and seized heroin weighing 3.75 kg from his possession, a senior police officer said. "The cost of the seized drug is over Rs 20 crore in the international grey market. Further investigation is underway," he said.