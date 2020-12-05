Left Menu
Hubby seeks maintenance from wife for delivering girl; booked

A man from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly harassing his wife for delivering a baby girl and demanding Rs 30,000 as maintenance from her parents for the child, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:03 IST
A man from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly harassing his wife for delivering a baby girl and demanding Rs 30,000 as "maintenance" from her parents for the child, police said on Saturday. Besides the man, his parents were also booked under section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said.

The woman (21) was harassed by the accused, identified as Dilshad Gaba Momin, Sonu Gaba Momin and Naushad Momin, for delivering a baby girl and was asked to bring Rs 30,000 from her parents towards "maintenance" of the child, the official said quoting the complaint. Police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

