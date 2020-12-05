Goa Crime Branch arrests man in possession of Charas, Ganja
The Crime Branch of Goa Police on Saturday apprehended an individual with the possession of 1.8 kilograms of Ganja and 90 grams of Charas.ANI | Nagoa (Goa) | Updated: 05-12-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 20:02 IST
The Crime Branch of Goa Police on Saturday apprehended an individual with the possession of 1.8 kilograms of Ganja and 90 grams of Charas. Acting on a tip-off, the team of Crime Branch led by Police Inspector Rahul, Chimulkar, and Nitin Halarnkar conducted the raid near a football ground in the Nagoa area of Goa and recovered the Narcotic drugs, the officials informed.
The accused has been identified as Mithun, who is a resident of Odisha. He had brought the drugs for sale in Goa during tourist season and will now remain in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)