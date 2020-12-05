Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP's `religious freedom' law to provide for upto 10 yrs in jail for offence

Conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means will attract prison term of up to ten years and fine of up to Rs 1 lakh under the proposed Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-12-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:21 IST
MP's `religious freedom' law to provide for upto 10 yrs in jail for offence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means will attract prison term of up to ten years and fine of up to Rs 1 lakh under the proposed Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, an official said on Saturday. A marriage solemnized only for the purpose of converting a person will be held as null and valid, he said.

If a person wants to undergo conversion, he or she would need to make a declaration before a district magistrate at least a month in advance under the proposed law. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the proposed law, said an official of the state Public Relations Department.

Under the proposed law, no person in the state will be able to convert anyone directly or otherwise through marriage or by any other fraudulent means by luring or intimidating anyone, the official said, quoting the chief minister. A person involved in converting another person by misleading, luring, threatening or through marriage will be prosecuted.

The sentence could be up to 10 years in the cases of religious conversion of minors, groups, or of those belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. Blood relatives, including parents of victims of such religious conversion, can file complaint, the official said.

A marriage solemnized with the intention of religious conversion would be considered null and void. These cases would be investigated by a police officer not below the sub-inspector's rank.

On November 28, governor of the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh gave assent to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions. The ordinance provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

France reports fall in daily COVID hospital deaths on Saturday

French health authorities reported a further fall in daily hospital deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and said the total number of hospital admissions due to the disease had also declined over the past 24 hours. There were 12,923 new confirm...

Motor racing-Bottas on pole with Russell alongside at Sakhir

Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.Red Bulls Max Verstappen qualified third for Sunday...

UK and EU leaders say Brexit talks to resume in bid to find a deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked their Brexit negotiators to resume talks but cautioned no deal was possible unless key issues were resolved.Significant differences remain on ...

Violence erupts during Paris protest against Marcron's security law

Scores of hooded anarchists launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop fronts, torched cars, and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against police violence and a draft security law. The poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020