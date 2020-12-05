EU chief says trade talks with Britain to resume Sunday
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday after a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that trade negotiators will resume talks on Sunday. "Differences remain. No agreement feasible if these are not resolved. Chief negotiators will reconvene tomorrow. We will speak again on Monday," von der Leyen said.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-12-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:41 IST
