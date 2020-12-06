Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia's social minister named suspect after bribery raid

Juliari is the second Indonesian cabinet minister to be named a suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in recent few weeks. He and two other officials are suspected of accepting bribes in connection with the procurement of 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) worth of goods to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, KPK head Firli Bahuri told a news briefing.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-12-2020 08:00 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 08:00 IST
Indonesia's social minister named suspect after bribery raid

Indonesia's anti-graft agency on Sunday named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four other people. Juliari is the second Indonesian cabinet minister to be named a suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in recent few weeks.

He and two other officials are suspected of accepting bribes in connection with the procurement of 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) worth of goods to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, KPK head Firli Bahuri told a news briefing. The other two suspects are private citizens, Firli said. Juliari was being questioned at KPK headquarters and will be taken into custody, said KPK spokesman Ali Fikri. The Social Affairs Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Some of the suspects were arrested in a sting operation in Jakarta on Saturday, where KPK found the cash, Firli said. "The money was stored in seven suitcases, three backpacks, and in envelopes, amounting to around 14.5 billion rupiah," or$1.03 million, he said. The online briefing displayed suitcases containing cash.

Last month, KPK named Maritime and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo as a suspect in a separate corruption case. ($1 = 14,085.0000 rupiah)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

WII experts evaluate sites in MP for cheetah re-introduction

Experts from the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India have visited four places in Madhya Pradesh to look for the best habitat for the reintroduction of cheetah in the country, a senior forest official said. The countrys last spotted c...

Japan mulls limited resumption of inbound tourism from spring -media

Japans government is considering the resumption of inbound tourism on a limited basis from the spring as Tokyo prepares to host a delayed summer Olympics, the Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas administration...

Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims at rally for U.S. senators in Georgia

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defea...

Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar's dreams for our nation: PM Modi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020