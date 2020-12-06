Bank manager shoots wife after argument in UP
A bank manager allegedly shot dead his wife after a heated argument at their home Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered against the man, Asaram, regarding the incident which took place late on Saturday night in Ramesh Nagar locality under Shikohabad police station area, they said.
Asaram got into an argument with Vineeta, his second wife, over a scuffle between her children and those of his first wife. During the argument, he shot her using a country-made pistol, said Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey. "The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination," he said.
On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's son, Ankit, a case has been registered against Asaram under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sumit, son of the first wife of the accused, Circle Officer, Shikohabad, Baldev Singh said. According to the complaint, the brothers often got into arguments with each other.
