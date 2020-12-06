Court sentences two men to 10-year imprisonment for raping teenager

Two men have been sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by a court here for raping a 15-year-old girl in 2017

Special Judge Ghulam Mustafa also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 each on the convicts, Rahul Kushwaha (22) and Kamal (24), according to special public prosecutor Vishwajeet Vishwakarma

On June 7, 2017, a case was registered against the two men by the girl's father.