UP: Man killed as speeding truck rams into tempo

UP: Man killed as speeding truck rams into tempoPTI | Banda | Updated: 06-12-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 15:10 IST
A 25-year-old man was killed on Sunday when the three-wheeler tempo in which he was travelling was hit from behind by a speeding truck on the Banda-Fatehpur road here, police said
According to Kotwali (Dehat) Station House Officer R K Singh, the accident took place at Lama village. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained
Efforts are on to nab the truck driver, police said.
