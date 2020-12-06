UP: Man killed as speeding truck rams into tempo

A 25-year-old man was killed on Sunday when the three-wheeler tempo in which he was travelling was hit from behind by a speeding truck on the Banda-Fatehpur road here, police said

According to Kotwali (Dehat) Station House Officer R K Singh, the accident took place at Lama village. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained

Efforts are on to nab the truck driver, police said.