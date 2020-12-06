UP STF arrests man wanted in murder, loot cases

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and local police captured a man wanted in murder and looting cases in New Mandi area here, police said on Sunday

The alleged criminal identified as Hitler carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was caught by the team on Saturday

Police said he was wanted in 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder and loot, including a double murder of financiers Anuj and Amit Kumar, who were found murdered in New Mandi area on June 30 over a property dispute.