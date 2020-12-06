Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: six caste panchayat men held for ordering social boycott

The victim family had allegedly refused to let the panchayat of the Kanjarbhat community interfere in a property dispute.An FIR was lodged by a woman from the Kanjarbhat community in Saswad taluka of Pune district claiming the jaat caste panchayat had ordered to boycott her family for a period of one year last month.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-12-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 17:58 IST
Maha: six caste panchayat men held for ordering social boycott

Six people of a caste panchayat have been arrested in Pune district of Maharashtra for allegedly ordering social boycott of a family, police said on Sunday. The victim family had allegedly refused to let the panchayat of the Kanjarbhat community interfere in a property dispute.

An FIR was lodged by a woman from the Kanjarbhat community in Saswad taluka of Pune district claiming the 'jaat' (caste) panchayat had ordered to boycott her family for a period of one year last month. "The complainant claimed a property dispute cropped up after her father's death between her mother and another woman with whom the deceased was in relationship," a Saswad police station official told reporters.

The dispute reached the caste panchayat but the complainant and her mother refused to appear before it, he said. "The decision to boycott the complainant and her family for a period of one year was taken on November 3. The panchayat also ordered the victim family to pay Rs 1 lakh, five goats and five liquor bottles for lifting the boycott and taking them back in the caste," the official said.

Superintendent of Police (Pune rural) Abhinav Deshmukh told PTI that six 'panchs' of the caste panchayat have been arrested and further investigation is underway. A case has been registered against six to seven members of the caste panchayat at Saswad police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Maharashtra Prohibition of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Ogier wins seventh world title in eight years

Sebastien Ogier clinched the world rally championship for the seventh time in eight years after the Frenchman won the season-ending Rally Monza on Sunday.Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans, who had a 14-point lead before the final round in northe...

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says his bank accounts frozen

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui said on Sunday his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after fled to Britain with his family to continue his pro-democracy activities.Hui told Reuters via social media WhatsApp that bank accoun...

Incoming Moldovan president rallies supporters to demand snap parliamentary vote

Thousands of supporters of incoming Moldovan president Maia Sandu rallied in Chisinau on Sunday to demand a snap parliamentary election, accusing parliament of trying to sabotage her ability to fight corruption.Sandu, a former World Bank ec...

People from 2 MP villages fight over irrigation water, 1 dead

A 50-year-old man was killedand several people were injured in a clash over water forirrigation between residents of two villages in Sagar districtin Madhya Pradesh,, a police official said on SundayVillagers from Bajdega and Dhad, under Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020