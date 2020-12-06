J&K: Security forces recover explosives, detonators from panchayat ghar in Kupwara

Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday recovered explosives and detonators from a panchayat ghar in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, Army said

"A joint search operation was launched today (Sunday) morning based on specific inputs on Gulgam area of Kupwara district. During the searches, five kilograms of Polymer Bonded Explosives (PBX) was recovered from the panchayat ghar, " an Army official said

He said the explosives were later destroyed. Two detonators and some posters about abrogation of Article 370 and 'bandh' calls were also recovered from the building, the official added.