Zila panchayat clerk held on graft charges in UP's Kannauj

A clerk posted at the zila panchayat office here was caught red-handed accepting a bribe, police said on Sunday. Kotwali police station SHO Vikas Rai said contractor Amit Kumar had lodged a complaint against a clerk Bechelal that he was demanding a bribe.

On Saturday, a trap was laid and the clerk was caught accepting the amount. He also informed that Rs 31,500 was recovered from the accused. A case has been registered against the accused by the head of the vigilance team, which caught the clerk.