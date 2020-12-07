Business schedule for Monday, Dec 7

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of AYUSH have decided to work together to set up an Export Promotion Council to boost export of AYUSH products, according to an official statement on Sunday. The decision was taken rece...
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to go ahead with the proposed foundation stone laying ceremony for the Central Vista project after the government assured it that no construction or demolition work would be done till the apex ...
SC refuses to quash FIRs against news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory comment against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti....
VE Commercial Vehicles VECV, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, has started commercial operations at its new truck manufacturing unit at Bagroda in Bhopal, making it the companys eighth facility in Madhya Pradesh. Th...