Bhiwandi man held for killing teen wife after quarrel

A 20-year-old powerloom worker wasarrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly killinghis 19-year-old wife, a police official said on Monday

Mohammad Fazal Ansari and his wife Suraiya would havefrequent fights as he suspected her character, and after onesuch argument late Sunday night, he strangled her, InspectorNitin Patil of Shanti Nagar police station said

Ansari was arrested after neighbours called police, headded.