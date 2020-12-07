Bhiwandi man held for killing teen wife after quarrel

Bhiwandi man held for killing teen wife after quarrelPTI | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:24 IST
A 20-year-old powerloom worker wasarrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly killinghis 19-year-old wife, a police official said on Monday
Mohammad Fazal Ansari and his wife Suraiya would havefrequent fights as he suspected her character, and after onesuch argument late Sunday night, he strangled her, InspectorNitin Patil of Shanti Nagar police station said
Ansari was arrested after neighbours called police, headded.