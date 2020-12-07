Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bombay HC sets aside order rejecting ED custody of Amit Chandole

The Bombay High Court on Monday set aside an order of a special PMLA court, which had rejected the Enforcement Directorate custody of Amit Chandole in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:02 IST
Bombay HC sets aside order rejecting ED custody of Amit Chandole
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Monday set aside an order of a special PMLA court, which had rejected the Enforcement Directorate custody of Amit Chandole in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The High Court had also directed the special court to reheat the remand afresh and order today itself. The ED had arrested Chandole, a close aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, in an alleged money laundering case related to private company Tops Security.

Chandole, who is the promoter of Top Securities Group, was arrested after ED conducted searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane on November 24 including Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians. The economic offences watchdog had said it has found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Pratap Sarnaik. (ANI)

Also Read: Victim untraceable, Thane man acquitted in rape-abduction case

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia scorns guerrilla war fears, U.N. team shot at in Tigray

Ethiopias government denied on Monday that northern forces whom its troops have fought for a month would be able to mount a guerrilla insurgency, while diplomats said a United Nations team was shot at while trying to visit a refugee camp. F...

Farm laws not anti-farmer, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the three farm laws enacted by the NDA government at the Centre were not anti-farmer, but reflective of Prime Minister Narendra Modis efforts to ensure the welfare of the ry...

Farmers protest: Athletes march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to return awards, halted midway

Led by two-time Asian Games gold-winning former wrestler Kartar Singh, a few sportspersons from Punjab on Monday marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to return 35 national sports awards in a show of solidarity with farmers agitating again...

Central team surveys damage by cyclone, rains in Puducherry

Puducherry, Dec 7 PTI A four-member inter-ministerial Central team deputed to assess the damage caused here by cyclone Nivar and rain visited several villages in the Union Territory on Monday Farmers showed the team damagedpaddy crops and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020