Bombay HC sets aside order rejecting ED custody of Amit Chandole

The Bombay High Court on Monday set aside an order of a special PMLA court, which had rejected the Enforcement Directorate custody of Amit Chandole in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The High Court had also directed the special court to reheat the remand afresh and order today itself. The ED had arrested Chandole, a close aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, in an alleged money laundering case related to private company Tops Security.

Chandole, who is the promoter of Top Securities Group, was arrested after ED conducted searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane on November 24 including Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians. The economic offences watchdog had said it has found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Pratap Sarnaik. (ANI)

