Brown sugar worth around Rs 5 lakh seized in Bengal, 3 held

Three persons have been arrested from West Bengal's Malda district after brown sugar worth around Rs 5 lakh was seized from their possession, police said Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended the three from Mahadipur area on Sunday evening, they said.

"Around 450 gram of brown sugar was recovered from their possession. They are being interrogated. Two are residents of Kaliachalk and one is from Jadupur area," English Bazar police station's inspector-in-charge Madan Mohan Roy said. Further investigation is underway, he added.