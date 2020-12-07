U'khand: FIR filed in RTI activist's death case
However, the activists wife complained it was a murder and suspected Lambas friends Manav and Kasim had a role in the crime.A case has been registered against Manav, Kasim and an unknown person in connection with the case under different sections of the IPC, including 302 murder, the SHO said, adding that a probe is underway. The activist was instrumental in unearthing the SCST scholarship scam worth over Rs 300 crore in Uttarakhand.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:09 IST
An FIR has been filed against three people in connection with the recent death of an RTI activist in Haridwar after he sustained a gunshot injury accidentally at a party in the town. The FIR was lodged against two associates of the RTI activist and an unidentified person on the basis of a complaint by his wife that it was not an accident but a case of murder, SHO of Haridwar's Ranipur police station Yogesh Dev said.
Rakesh Lamba, the RTI activist, sustained a gunshot injury in his neck when he was showing his licensed pistol to a girl at whose house the party had been organised and she had fired it accidentally thinking it was not loaded. However, the activist's wife complained it was a murder and suspected Lamba's friends Manav and Kasim had a role in the crime.
A case has been registered against Manav, Kasim and an unknown person in connection with the case under different sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), the SHO said, adding that a probe is underway. The activist was instrumental in unearthing the SC/ST scholarship scam worth over Rs 300 crore in Uttarakhand.