UP: Man kills father after spat, arrested

A man was killed allegedly by his son following an argument at home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Monday. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the youth (20), a resident of Devipura locality of Kotwali Nagar area, had a minor argument with his father while eating food on Sunday night.

In a fit of rage, the angered son hit his father's head with a stone and stabbed him with a knife that killed the father on the spot. The accused son has been taken into custody, the SSP added.

The identities of both individuals are not yet known.