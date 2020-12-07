Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL29 BIZ-LD SII-VACCINE Serum Institute applies for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: Vaccine major Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in the country. DEL44 UP-PM-VIRUS-VACCINE Country will not have to wait too long for COVID-19 vaccine: PM Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country will not have to wait too long for the coronavirus vaccine even as he cautioned people that there should be no laxity as far as prevention of the infection is concerned. DEL47 UP-2NLD PM Amid farmers' protest, PM's pitch on reforms: Can't build new century with old laws Lucknow: Amid the row over laws meant to bring a major change in the agri-marketing sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said reforms are needed for development and some laws from the past century have become a burden now. DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES Active COVID-19 caseload in India falls below 4 lakh, 32,981 new cases New Delhi: India's coronavirus infections rose to 96.77 lakh, while the active caseload fell below 4 lakh and the recoveries surged to 91.39 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. DEL33 MHA-FARMERS-BANDH Centre sends countrywide advisory for 'Bharat Bandh'; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace New Delhi: The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security during Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh' called by the farmers unions and supported by opposition parties, while asserting that peace and tranquillity must be maintained on that day, officials said.

DEL31 BJP-FARMER-OPPOSITION Opposition's stand against farm reforms exposes its shameful double standards: BJP New Delhi: The BJP lashed out at the opposition parties on Monday for coming out against the farm reforms enacted by the Narendra Modi government as it cited their earlier support to many provisions of the new laws to accuse them of "shameful double standards". DEL15 DL-FARMERS 2NDLD KEJRIWAL Kejriwal visits Singhu border, reviews arrangements for protesting farmers New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government.

DEL40 DL-LD-ENCOUNTER Five suspected terrorists arrested; Khalistani-Kashmir terror link comes to light New Delhi: Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhi's Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ISI's attempt to link up terror outfits in Kashmir with Khalistan operatives, officials said. BOM3 GJ-EARTHQUAKES Gujarat: 19 mild earthquakes felt in Gir Somnath; no casualty Ahmedabad: As many as 19 earthquakes of magnitudes in the range of 1.7 to 3.3 were experienced in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district from the wee hours of Monday till morning, officials said.

LEGAL LGD17 SC-2NDLD CENTRAL VISTA SC allows Centre to go ahead with foundation stone-laying ceremony for Central Vista project New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday allowed the Centre to proceed with the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project on December 10 after the government assured it that no construction or demolition work would commence till the apex court decides the pending pleas on the issue. LGD12 SC-LD JOURNALIST Derogatory remark against Sufi saint: SC refuses to quash FIRs against TV news anchor New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash FIRs against TV anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory remark against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti during a show on June 15 but said he will get protection from any coercive action if he continues to cooperate with the probe. LGD15 SC-REPUBLIC SC refuses to entertain plea of ARG Outlier Media seeking protection in cases lodged in Maha New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for the group and its employees in the cases lodged against them in Maharashtra.

LGD16 DL-HC-TEST KIT DISPOSAL Scrupulously follow protocols for disposal of COVID-19 test kits, swabs: HC to AAP govt New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday said it expects the AAP government to "scrupulously follow" the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for handling and disposal of waste generated during diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients. LGD19 SC-RAJPUT Plea in SC seeks CBI submit status report in Sushant Singh death case New Delhi: A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction to the CBI to submit a status report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case..