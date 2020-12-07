Left Menu
Four men get 20-yr RI for raping woman brick kiln co-worker

On the night of August 16 when the woman went to attend natures call, the four followed her and took her to an isolated place, raped her and fled.The woman later filed a complaint with the Maheshwaram Police, who arrested them.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:24 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI): A local court on Monday sentenced four men from Odishastateto 20-years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 30-year-old woman in August 2019. The court convicted the four in the age group of 20 -25 under IPC Section 376 D (gang rape and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on them.

According to the prosecution, the four accused and the woman hailed from Odisha and were working as labourers at a brick kiln in Maheshwaram near here. On the night of August 16 when the woman went to attend nature's call, the four followed her and took her to an isolated place, raped her and fled.

The woman later filed a complaint with the Maheshwaram Police, who arrested them. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat had invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the four accused in November 2019 citingtheir activities were prejudicial to the maintenance of PublicOrder.PTI VVK WELCOME VVK WELCOME

