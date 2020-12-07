Tourist spots in Nilgiris district reopened for public

After being shut for eight months owing to COVID-19, all tourist spots in Nilgiris district, a major tourist attraction in the country, were reopened on Monday. District Collector Innocent Divya opened the doors to the Doddabetta peak and told reporters that only Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) was awaiting the nod of the government for reopening.

With increased footfall, the administration has installed water facilities at 63 places, she said. Appealing to the tourists and the public to avoid bringing plastic bottles and carry-bags which were banned in the district, she said steps would be taken to remove the encroachments in the Boat House area.

The administration has already opened the Government Botanical Gardens, Rose Garden, Tea Park, and Sim's Park in Coonoor in the first week of September.