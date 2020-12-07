Andhra Pradesh reports 316 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 316 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,72,288. In the last 24 hours, 43,006 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh, out of which 316 were detected COVID-19 positive. At present, there are 5,626 are active cases in the state, Andhra Pradesh state Covid nodal officer informed in a media bulletin.

With 595 new recoveries, the total number of recovered cases has climbed to 8,59,624. In the past 24 hours, five deaths have been reported. Two deaths were reported in the Krishna district, while one each in Anantapur, Kadapa, and Visakhapatnam districts. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 has reached 7,038.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 32,981 new COVID-19 infections and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. The overall COVID-19 cases has reached 96,77,203 including 3,96,729 active cases. As many as 39,109 new cases have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of discharges to 91,39,901. (ANI)