Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor girl raped by man in UP

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man in the Rampur area here, police said on Monday. The girl, along with her two friends, had gone out on Sunday afternoon when the man lured her with a chocolate towards a tubewell and raped her there, they said.

PTI | Mau | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:42 IST
Minor girl raped by man in UP

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man in the Rampur area here, police said on Monday. The girl, along with her two friends, had gone out on Sunday afternoon when the man lured her with a chocolate towards a tubewell and raped her there, they said. When her friends heard her cries, they reached the spot and found her in bad condition. They took her home where she narrated the incident to family members, police said.

A case was registered on the complaint of the family and the accused has been arrested, they said. The girl has been sent for medical examination, police added.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Urge citizens of India to support BJP's 'pro-democracy movement' in West Bengal: Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya on Monday urged the citizens of India to support the pro-democracy movement of his party against the dictatorial regime by West Bengal Chie...

Three killed, 2 injured as car falls into nullah in UP

Three persons were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a nullah in the Ekouna area of neighbouring Deoria district on Monday, police said. The accident took place when the driver of their four-wheeler lost control over th...

LF chairman appeals to Bengal people to make 'Bharat Bandh' a success

Left Front chairman Biman Bose onMonday urged the people of West Bengal to make Bharat Bandhon December 8, called by farmers unions over the newagriculture laws, a grand successMaking the appeal on behalf of 16 Left and associateparties, Bo...

Raj Mahajan penned 'Aarti' for his deceased Mother on her first death anniversary

New Delhi India, December 7 ANIMedia Dekho Famous Music Director Raj Mahajan is creating headlines these days. It may sound weird but this time, he penned an Aarti for his deceased mother and produced the same. AartiMaa Indira Ki already re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020