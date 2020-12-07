CISF chief reviews Delhi Metro security

CISF chief Kumar Rajesh Chandra on Monday reviewed security measures at the Delhi Metro network, officials said. They said Chandra travelled from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium station to Rajiv Chowk along with senior officers of the CISF and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Chandra has taken over the charge of the about 1.62 lakh personnel strong paramilitary force in an additional capacity on November 30 after incumbent DG Rajesh Ranjan retired. Chandra heads the border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

"The Central Industrial Security Force director general visited the CCTV control room and observed its functioning. He also interacted with the CISF personnel and advised them to maintain highest level of security arrangements observing the COVID-19 safety guidelines," a force spokesperson said. The DG later met DMRC managing director Mangu Singh at the Metro Bhawan on Barakhamba Road in central Delhi.

"Various issues pertaining to security of DMRC and functioning of CISF were discussed during the meeting. The DG also visited the CISF and DMRC operations control room and reviewed security arrangements and deployment of CISF," the spokesperson said. A contingent of about 10,000 CISF men and women personnel guard over 250 stations of the Delhi Metro network in the Delhi-NCR region, except the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.