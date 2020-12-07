Left Menu
Maha CM holds meeting on issues pertaining to OBCs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss issues concerning Other Backward Classes (OBCs), de-notified tribes, nomadic tribes and special backward classes (SBCs) here

Issues like backlog recruitment, scholarship and making available adequate funds for the department's related to these communities were discussed, an official statement said

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Vijay Wadettiwar, Dhananjay Munde, Jitendra Awhad, Gulabrao Patil and others were present, it said.

