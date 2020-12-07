Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man killed in accident in central Delhi

The deceased, identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Yusuf Sarai, was unemployed, they said.The incident took place at Janpath Road on Sunday night, police said, adding that on reaching the spot, both the car and the scooter were found lying at the spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:36 IST
Man killed in accident in central Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 53-year-old man was killed after his scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding Audi car in central Delhi's Janpath Road, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Yusuf Sarai, was unemployed, they said.

The incident took place at Janpath Road on Sunday night, police said, adding that on reaching the spot, both the car and the scooter were found lying at the spot. Kumar was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by the car owner, Ankit Gupta, a senior police officer said. Later, Kumar was declared brought dead at the hospital, he said.

A case was registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused, was arrested but was released on bail later, he added. Gupta, 30, who is a Chartered Accountant student, was returning home in Vasant Vihar when the accident took place, police said, adding that the deceased was survived by his wife and a minor son.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

This lockdown won't get Germany through the winter - Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday that existing lockdown measures in place in Germany would not be sufficient to get the country through the winter, participants at the meeting said. Relying on hope wont help us, she ...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...

Mumbai records 544 COVID-19 cases, 1,598 recoveries; 11 die

Mumbais COVID-19 tally increased to 2,86,590 on Monday with the addition of 544 new cases, while nearly 1,600 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the city civic body said. This was the ninth straight day when the cit...

Honduras says U.S. agrees to prolong Honduran migration accord

Washington has agreed to prolong temporary migration protections for Hondurans living in the United States following two devastating hurricanes that battered their country last month, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020