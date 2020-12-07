Man killed in accident in central Delhi
A 53-year-old man was killed after his scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding Audi car in central Delhi's Janpath Road, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Yusuf Sarai, was unemployed, they said.
The incident took place at Janpath Road on Sunday night, police said, adding that on reaching the spot, both the car and the scooter were found lying at the spot. Kumar was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by the car owner, Ankit Gupta, a senior police officer said. Later, Kumar was declared brought dead at the hospital, he said.
A case was registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused, was arrested but was released on bail later, he added. Gupta, 30, who is a Chartered Accountant student, was returning home in Vasant Vihar when the accident took place, police said, adding that the deceased was survived by his wife and a minor son.
