Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC seeks status report from CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

A public suit has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report regarding the progress in the probe related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:41 IST
Plea in SC seeks status report from CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

A public suit has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report regarding the progress in the probe related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public interest litigation (PIL) also sought directions to the CBI to complete its investigation in the matter within a period of two months and submit a final report in the court concerned and submit a copy of the final investigation report before this court.

The PIL, filed by one Puneet Dhanda through advocate Vineet Dhanda last week, said that the central probe agency is not acting responsible in the present case and alleged that there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case. "Even in serious offences like murder the law stipulates filing of charge sheets in ninety days but in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe," the plea said.

It said the CBI is yet to conclude its investigation despite lapsing of almost four months and added that all the eager family members, fans, well-wishers of the late actor are yet to get solace regarding the exact reason behind his death. The Supreme Court had, on August 19, directed the CBI to probe the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput putting a stop to the political slugfest between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar over the case.

Bihar Police had registered a case in the matter on the complaint of Rajput's father and initiated an investigation, which was later referred to the CBI by the Bihar government, a proposal accepted by the Central government. The Maharashtra Police, which had also registered an FIR in the matter, had initially suspected it to be a case of suicide due to depression. It had alleged that Bihar was using the case to score political mileage for the then-upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

This lockdown won't get Germany through the winter - Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday that existing lockdown measures in place in Germany would not be sufficient to get the country through the winter, participants at the meeting said. Relying on hope wont help us, she ...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...

Mumbai records 544 COVID-19 cases, 1,598 recoveries; 11 die

Mumbais COVID-19 tally increased to 2,86,590 on Monday with the addition of 544 new cases, while nearly 1,600 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the city civic body said. This was the ninth straight day when the cit...

Honduras says U.S. agrees to prolong Honduran migration accord

Washington has agreed to prolong temporary migration protections for Hondurans living in the United States following two devastating hurricanes that battered their country last month, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020