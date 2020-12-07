Plea in SC seeks status report from CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

A public suit has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report regarding the progress in the probe related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public interest litigation (PIL) also sought directions to the CBI to complete its investigation in the matter within a period of two months and submit a final report in the court concerned and submit a copy of the final investigation report before this court.

The PIL, filed by one Puneet Dhanda through advocate Vineet Dhanda last week, said that the central probe agency is not acting responsible in the present case and alleged that there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case. "Even in serious offences like murder the law stipulates filing of charge sheets in ninety days but in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe," the plea said.

It said the CBI is yet to conclude its investigation despite lapsing of almost four months and added that all the eager family members, fans, well-wishers of the late actor are yet to get solace regarding the exact reason behind his death. The Supreme Court had, on August 19, directed the CBI to probe the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput putting a stop to the political slugfest between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar over the case.

Bihar Police had registered a case in the matter on the complaint of Rajput's father and initiated an investigation, which was later referred to the CBI by the Bihar government, a proposal accepted by the Central government. The Maharashtra Police, which had also registered an FIR in the matter, had initially suspected it to be a case of suicide due to depression. It had alleged that Bihar was using the case to score political mileage for the then-upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)