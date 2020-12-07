Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Less Than 1% Of Patients Treated With Calquence Discontinued Treatment Due To Cardiac Adverse Events In Pooled Analysis

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:59 IST
BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Less Than 1% Of Patients Treated With Calquence Discontinued Treatment Due To Cardiac Adverse Events In Pooled Analysis
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - LESS THAN 1% OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH CALQUENCE DISCONTINUED TREATMENT DUE TO CARDIAC ADVERSE EVENTS IN POOLED ANALYSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 86 new cases in Chandigarh

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh pushed the toll to 293 while 86 new cases took the infection count to 18,113 on Monday, official data showed. There are 921 active cases as of now in the Union territory, according to a medical ...

Over 200 investors to participate in TiE Global Summit

Over 200 investors with potential to invest in the range of USD 250-500 million are expected to participate in the TiE Global Summit 2020 starting Tuesday, senior members of the entrepreneurs network said. TiE Global Summit 2020 Chair and T...

Scientists warn of 'critical oversight' in EU green finance rules

More than 100 scientists have urged the European Commission to address urgently a critical oversight in its planned rules on sustainable finance that they say could undermine the blocs climate change goals.The European Union last month publ...

World Economic Forum moved to Singapore over coronavirus concerns

The World Economic Forums annual gathering of political and business leaders will move from Switzerland to Singapore next year as the COVID-19 pandemic would make it challenging to host the event safely in Europe, organisers said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020