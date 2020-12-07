BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Less Than 1% Of Patients Treated With Calquence Discontinued Treatment Due To Cardiac Adverse Events In Pooled Analysis

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh pushed the toll to 293 while 86 new cases took the infection count to 18,113 on Monday, official data showed. There are 921 active cases as of now in the Union territory, according to a medical ...
Over 200 investors with potential to invest in the range of USD 250-500 million are expected to participate in the TiE Global Summit 2020 starting Tuesday, senior members of the entrepreneurs network said. TiE Global Summit 2020 Chair and T...
More than 100 scientists have urged the European Commission to address urgently a critical oversight in its planned rules on sustainable finance that they say could undermine the blocs climate change goals.The European Union last month publ...
The World Economic Forums annual gathering of political and business leaders will move from Switzerland to Singapore next year as the COVID-19 pandemic would make it challenging to host the event safely in Europe, organisers said on Monday....