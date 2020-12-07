HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

These are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL79 LDALL BANDH Tuesday's Bharat Bandh draws more support; Centre issues advisory; BJP slams opposition New Delhi/Chandigarh: A nationwide strike on Tuesday called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws is likely to have an impact in some northern states after several trade unions extended support to it even as the farmer leaders said that no one should be forced to join the shutdown. DEL47 UP-2NLD PM Amid farmers' protest, PM's pitch on reforms: Can't build new century with old laws Lucknow: Amid the row over laws meant to bring a major change in the agri-marketing sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said reforms are needed for development and some laws from the past century have become a burden now.

DEL73 LD MIG-NAVY-PILOT BODY Rescue teams recover body near Nov 26 MiG 29K crash site, believed to be that of missing pilot: Navy says DNA being done to confirm identity New Delhi: A body believed to be that of pilot Commander Nishant Singh, who went missing after his MiG-29K aircraft crashed into the Arabian sea 11 days back, has been recovered, official sources said on Monday, even as the Indian Navy asserted that the samples are being sent for DNA testing for confirmation of identity. DEL53 SPO-FARMERS-LD ATHLETES Farmers protest: Athletes march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to return awards, halted midway New Delhi: Led by two-time Asian Games gold-winning former wrestler Kartar Singh, a few sportspersons from Punjab on Monday marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to return "35 national sports awards" in a show of solidarity with farmers agitating against new agriculture laws but were stopped midway by the police.

DEL72 CONG-LD MAKEN INTERVIEW Congress united in Rajasthan; new state unit by year-end: Maken New Delhi: A new state unit of Congress in Rajasthan will be in place by the year-end and chairpersons for boards of corporations would be appointed by January 31 after holding wide-ranging consultations and ensuring equitable distribution to all sections, AICC general secretary in-charge for the state Ajay Maken said on Monday. DEL40 DL-LD-ENCOUNTER Five suspected terrorists arrested; Khalistani-Kashmir terror link comes to light New Delhi: Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhi's Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ISI's attempt to link up terror outfits in Kashmir with Khalistan operatives, officials said.

MDS8 KA-LD LAWS Law against "love jihad" during next session: Karnataka C Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday made it clear that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the ongoing winter session of the Karnataka legislature, while a law against "love jihad" will be taken up in the next session. CAL14 WB-LD MAMATA Bengal will never bow its head before murderers of Mahatma Gandhi, says Mamata Midnapore (WB): Accusing the BJP of practising "divisive politics for its personal gains", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state, where all communities have long lived in harmony, would "never bow its head before the murderers of Mahatma Gandhi".

LEGAL LGD31 SC-2NDLD JOURNALIST Derogatory remarks against Sufi saint: SC refuses to quash FIRs against TV news anchor New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to quash FIRs lodged against TV anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory remarks on Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti during a show on June 15, but granted him protection from arrest till conclusion of probe if he continues to cooperate in the investigation. LGD17 SC-2NDLD CENTRAL VISTA SC allows Centre to go ahead with foundation stone-laying ceremony for Central Vista project New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday allowed the Centre to proceed with the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project on December 10 after the government assured it that no construction or demolition work would commence till the apex court decides the pending pleas on the issue.

FOREIGN FGN22 US-BIDEN-2NDLD HEALTH SECRETARY Biden unveils his health team; names Becerra as health secretary, Murthy as surgeon general Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his health team on Monday, naming Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy as his Surgeon General. FGN14 VIRUS-TRUMP-2NDLD GIULIANI Trump says personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus Washington: Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer to Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest person in the US president's inner circle to be infected by the deadly virus.