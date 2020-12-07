Left Menu
Mumbai police to patrol city to prevent untoward incidents during Bharat Bandh

Patrolling will be done in Mumbai during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday so that no untoward incident takes place, said DCP S Chaitanya.

Updated: 07-12-2020 23:50 IST
Mumbai Police PRO, DCP S Chaitanya (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Patrolling will be done in Mumbai during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday so that no untoward incident takes place, said DCP S Chaitanya. The DCP said, "600 additional police personnel have been deployed in the city to avoid any unrest in the city. Further, we have deployed nine State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons for safety purposes."

"We appeal to the people to maintain peace," he added. On December 7, Opposition parties except for Trinamool Congress (TMC) lent their support to the Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmers' unions in protest against the new farm laws introduced by the central government.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

