No results yet from EU, UK leaders' Brexit deal phone call - source

No results yet from EU, UK leaders' Brexit deal phone call - sourceReuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:55 IST
There were no results from a phone call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss a post-Brexit trade deal, a source close to the negotiations said. The source, who declined to be named, said the British side asked for a break in the conversation after about 90 minutes.
The source added that it was unclear if the leaders' conversation was over for the evening or if it would resume.
